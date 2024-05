NAT103 – (SPORTS-BBN: Reds 4 Dodgers 1)

CINCINNATI. x–16s. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to extend their Major League Baseball losing streak to five games. Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux says they have to get over their struggles at the plate.

(SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: It’s the Dodgers’ longest losing streak since 2019.

