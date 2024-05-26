Audio clip NAT094

NAT094 – (SPORTS-BBO-Brewers-Red-Sox-Benches-Empty)

BOSTON. x–14s. The benches emptied after a dispute between Boston reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee first base coach Quintin Berry during their game at Fenway Park today. Martin and Berry exchanged words at the end of the seventh inning — spurring players from both teams to storm out of the dugouts and bullpens. Martin says he wasn’t happy about the Brewers bunting against him.

(“..let him know.”) (SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: No punches were thrown and there were no ejections. The Red Sox won 2-1.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, The Associated Press