ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. x–17s. Kansas City starter Michael Wacha (WAH’-kah) took a perfect game into the sixth inning of the Royals 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the major leagues. Royals manager Matt Quatraro says Wacha pitched well enough to win.

(SOURCE:The Associated Press)

