Audio clip NAT083

NAT083 – (US-Severe-Weather)

VALLEY VIEW, Texas. x–10s. A powerful tornado is being blamed for seven deaths in a rural area near the Texas-Oklahoma border. Ricky Herron and his wife took shelter at a gas station in Valley View, Texas moments before the tornado hit.

(“..coming apart.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Severe storms are also blamed for multiple deaths in Oklahoma and Arkansas. More destructive storms are forecast for the region today and tomorrow.

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC