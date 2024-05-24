Audio clip NAT082

NAT082 – (ENT-Obit-Morgan-Spurlock)

WASHINGTON. x–14s. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died of cancer. He was 53. In a 2011 A-P interview, Spurlock said his month-long McDonald’s-only diet took a toll.

TAG: Not all his work dealt with food. Spurlock made documentaries about the boy band One Direction and the geeks and fanboys at Comic-Con. One of his films looked at life behind bars at the Henrico County Jail in Virginia.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, The Associated Press