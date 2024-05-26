Audio clip NAT081

NAT081 – (Europe-Israel-Palestinians)

BRUSSELS. x–10s. Norway has handed over papers to the Palestinian prime minister in the latest step toward recognizing a Palestinian state. Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (BART EYE’-duh) says the move is a show of support for the Palestinian people during Israel’s war against Hamas.

(“..two-state solution.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Ireland and Spain have also pledged to recognize a Palestinian state. The measure is largely symbolic, and has been condemned by Israel.

—

