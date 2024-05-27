Audio clip NAT080

NAT080 – (Cda-Campus-Protests)

TORONTO. x–18s. The University of Toronto is seeking an injunction and asking the court for an expedited case conference as it attempts to bring an end to a pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus. In addition to the legal action, officials are also continuing discussions with the student protesters. Encampment spokesperson Sara Rasikh says the university is failing to take their demands seriously.

(“..it is a shame.”) (chant fades) (SOURCE:The Canadian Press)

TAG: Demonstrators and university administrators held a meeting yesterday afternoon, during which protesters presented a counter-offer calling on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza. They’re also asking the school to establish and let them be part of a joint working group examining private investments, and to cut ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team