Audio clip NAT079

TORONTO. x–19s. Several Ontario cabinet ministers took part in a rally this morning outside a Jewish school for girls in Toronto where shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Education Minister Stephen Lecce (LEH’-chay) is calling on everyone to rally behind the Jewish community and stand up against hate.

TAG: Toronto police say it’s too early to say if the shooting was hate-motivated. They are looking for two suspects.

