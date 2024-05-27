Audio clip NAT069

NAT069 – (SPORTS-GLF-Murray’s-Death)

UNDATED. x–21s. The death of pro-golfer Grayson Murray is sending shockwaves through the golf world. A-B-C’s Will Reeve reports the 30-year-old took his own life one day after withdrawing from a P-G-A Tour event in Texas.

TAG: Murray’s death came as he appeared to be on track with his life and his golf. He’d been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism in the past.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC