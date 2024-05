NAT067 – (SPORTS-HKN-Oilers-Stars)

DALLAS. x–12s. The Stars will look to even up their Western Conference final series against the Edmonton Oilers tonight in Dallas. Stars forward Logan Stankoven says their loss in Game 1 was tough.

TAG: Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored the winner in double overtime to win Game 1 on Thursday. Games 3 and 4 will be in the Alberta capital on Monday and Wednesday.

