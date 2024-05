NAT063 – (US-Severe-Weather)

VALLEY VIEW, Tx. x–15s. Deadly weekend storms that left a wide trail of destruction across four U-S states are now heading for the eastern part of the country. A-B-C’s Mireya Villarreal reports from hard-hit Valley View, Texas.

(“..businesses destroyed.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: At least 18 people have been reported dead across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC