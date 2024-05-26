Audio clip NAT058

NAT058 – (US-Movie-Theater-Stabbings)

BRAINTREE, Mass. x–08s. A horrific scene at an A-M-C movie theatre in Braintree, Massachusetts during this U-S Memorial Day weekend. Police say four girls between the ages of 9 and 17-years-old were watching a movie last evening when a man wearing a blonde wig rushed into the theatre and stabbed the girls without warning in an unprovoked attack. Mateo Rojas witnessed the attack.

(SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: The young women were transported to Boston area hospitals for treatment. Police say the suspect was taken into custody after a chase. He may also be linked to multiple stabbings at in Plymouth, Massachusetts and a homicide in Connecticut.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC