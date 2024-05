NAT052 – (SPORTS-BBA-Orioles-White-Sox) (FOR PRODUCTION)

CHICAGO. x–13s. Kyle Bradish (BRA’-dihsh) struck out 11 in seven no-hit innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1. Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which closed out a 4-3 trip. Here’s the call as Rutschman hits a two-run home run to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth.

