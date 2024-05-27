Audio clip NAT050 (FOR PRODUCTION)

NAT050 – (SPORTS-BKN-Timberwolves-Mavericks) (FOR PRODUCTION)

DALLAS. x–11s. Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chitch) and Kyrie (kye-REE’) Irving scored 33 points apiece and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Game 4 is tomorrow night in Dallas. Here’s the call as Irving scores a mid-range jump shot, extending the Mavericks’ lead to six.

