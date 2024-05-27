Audio clip NAT049 (FOR PRODUCTION)

NAT049 – (SPORTS-HKN-Rangers-Panthers) (FOR PRODUCTION)

SUNRISE, Fla. x–13s. Alex Wennberg deflected the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky (bawb-RAWF-skee) 5:35 into overtime, as the Rangers survived an all-out barrage from the Florida Panthers in the final minutes before escaping with a 5-4 victory — one that gives New York a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers host Game 4 tomorrow night. Here’s the final call.

(“..a 5-4 win.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC