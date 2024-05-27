Audio clip NAT048 (FOR PRODUCTION)

NAT048 – (SPORTS-HKN-Rangers-Panthers) (FOR PRODUCTION)

SUNRISE, Fla. x–16s. The New York Rangers blew a two-goal lead in the third period, but Alex Wennberg’s (WEHN’-buhrgz) goal at 5:35 of overtime lifted the visitors to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Alexis Lafreniere (ah-LEHK’-see lah-frehn-YEHR’) and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice for the Rangers, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Tuesday in Florida. Here’s the call as Lafreniere scores to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

(“..3-2 lead.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC