WASHINGTON. x–13s. Delivering a keynote speech at the Israeli Embassy’s Independence Day reception in Washington, D-C, last evening, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a trip to the U-S Capitol for a joint-session of Congress. While not providing a date for when that’ll happen — Johnson re-iterated that the U-S stands behind Israel.

(SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: The last time Netanyahu addressed a joint-session of the United States Congress was in 2015.

