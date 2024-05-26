Audio clip NAT036 (FOR PRODUCTION)

NAT036 – (SPORTS-BKN-Celtics-Pacers) (FOR PRODUCTION)

INDIANAPOLIS. x–11s. Jrue (jroo) Holiday overcame an illness to convert the go-ahead three-point play with 38 seconds left, then make the game-saving steal to help the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 for a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 4 is tomorrow in Indianapolis. Here’s the call as Holiday records a steal off of Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ontario, and gets fouled in transition, effectively sealing the Celtics’ win.

(“..by Siakam.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC