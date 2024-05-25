Audio clip NAT036

NAT036 – (US-Memorial-Day-Travel)

NEW YORK. x–16s. The U-S Memorial Day weekend has kicked off with millions of people taking to the skies and the roads. Reporter Johny Fernandez has more on holiday travel.

(“..through checkpoints.”) (contains sound) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Highways were expected to be jammed as motorists head out of town and then return home. Auto club Triple-A predicted this will be the busiest start-of-summer weekend in nearly 20 years. More than 43-million people were expected to roam at least 80-kilometres from home, with 38-million taking vehicles.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC