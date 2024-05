NAT034 – (SPORTS-HKN-Oilers-Stars) (FOR PRODUCTION)

DALLAS. x–05s– Mason Marchment scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 to even the N-H-L’s Western Conference final at a game apiece. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series goes tomorrow in Edmonton. Here’s the call.

(“..by Marchment.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC