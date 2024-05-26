Audio clip NAT027 (FOR PRODUCTION)

NAT027 – (ENT-OBIT-Richard-Sherman) (FOR PRODUCTION)

UNDATED. x–23s. Classic Disney songwriter Richard M. Sherman has died at the age of 95. Sherman wrote hundreds of songs with his late brother, Robert, including tunes featured in Disney classics like “The Jungle Book,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” They also penned the most-played tune on Earth, “It’s a Small World (After All),” and won two Oscars for their efforts in the 1964 Disney classic “Mary Poppins,” including best score and best song for “Chim Chim Cher-ee.” The Walt Disney Company says Sherman died yesterday of age-related illness. Here’s sound of “Chim Chim Cher-ee” performed by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. (music fades) (SOURCE:The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press broadcast team