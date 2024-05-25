Audio clip NAT023

NAT023 – (US-Turks-and-Caicos-Ammunition-Arrests)

UNDATED. x–10s. U-S lawmakers are telling Americans to think twice before summering in Turks and and Caicos. Bipartisan members of Congress traveled to the Caribbean Island chain this week to urge officials to release Americans held there for illegally carrying ammunition in their luggage. A Pennsylvania man arrived back home yesterday after being held since February. Bryan Hagerich’s attracted the attention of Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (RESH-en-THAHL-er). He has advice for travellers.

(“..law in place.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Tourists in Turks and Caicos detained for carrying ammunition face charges that carry a minimum 12-year prison sentence.

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC