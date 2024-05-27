Audio clip NAT021

NAT021 – (SPORTS-GLF-PGA-Colonial)

FORT WORTH, Texas. x–09s. Davis Riley shot even-par 70 while playing in the final group with Scottie Scheffler, and still won the Colonial by five strokes over the world’s number-one player and Keegan Bradley. Riley says capturing the P-G-A event is a nice change of pace to the season.

(“..the right direction.”) (SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: Riley finished at 14-under 266. It’s his first individual victory on the P-G-A Tour. Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C was the top Canadian and finished tied for 24th at one under. Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ontario finished tied for 32nd place at even par.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, The Associated Press