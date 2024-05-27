Advertisement

Audio clip NAT020

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·1 min read

NAT020 – (SPORTS-GLF-PGA-Colonial)
FORT WORTH, Texas. x–18s. Davis Riley shot even-par 70 while playing in the final group with Scottie Scheffler, and still won the Colonial by five strokes over the world’s number-one player and Keegan Bradley. Riley says it’s a thrill to get his first individual victory on the P-G-A Tour.
(“..I’m, I’m stoked.”) (SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: Riley finished at 14-under 266. Bradley had a closing 67 yesterday, and Scheffler shot 71. Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C was the top Canadian and finished tied for 24th at one under. Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ontario finished tied for 32nd place at even par.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, The Associated Press

