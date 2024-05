NAT018 – (SPORTS-BKN-Timberwolves-Mavericks)

DALLAS. x–11s. The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to widen their lead in the N-B-A’s Western Conference finals. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch says they won’t stop working hard despite trailing 3-0 in the series.

TAG: Game 4 is tomorrow night in Dallas.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, The Associated Press