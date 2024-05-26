Audio clip NAT006

NAT006 – (US-Election-2024-Trump)

WASHINGTON. x–16s. Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention last night in Washington, D-C. Libertarians, who prioritize small government and individual freedoms, are often skeptical of the former president. Trump tried to praise — quote — “fierce champions of freedom in this room.”

(“..our country.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Trump attempted to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many in the crowd hissed in disbelief. Libertarians will pick their White House nominee during their convention, which wraps today.

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC