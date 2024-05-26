Audio clip NAT005

NAT005 – (US-Election-2024-Trump)

WASHINGTON. x–15s. Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention last night in Washington, D-C. Many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. Trump asked for for Libertarian votes and received a mixed response.

(“..we stand for.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Libertarians prioritize small government and individual freedoms. His invitation to address the convention has divided the party.

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC