Audio clip NAT004

NAT004 – (US-Election-2024-Trump)

WASHINGTON. x–12s. Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention last night in Washington, D-C. Many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. Still, Trump asked for their votes.

(“..presidential record.”) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: Libertarians prioritize small government and individual freedoms. As the insults continued, Trump eventually hit back, saying — quote — “you don’t want to win.”

—

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC