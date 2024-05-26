Audio clip NAT002

NAT002 – (Russia-Ukraine-War)

UNDATED. x–19s. At least two people were killed and 33 others wounded in Ukraine when an aerial bomb hit a large construction supplies store in the city of Kharkiv (HAR’-keev) yesterday. Officials said that more than 200 people could have been inside the store at the time. Here’s reporter Patrick Reevell (REE-vil) with details.

(“..people inside.”) (contains sound) (SOURCE:ABC)

TAG: The attack comes as Ukrainian forces have secured “combat control” of areas where Russian troops entered the northeastern Kharkiv region earlier this month — according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (voh-loh-DEHM’-ehr zuh-LANS’-kee).

The Canadian Press broadcast team, ABC