Auburn's QB situation messy again with even bigger tests looming

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers' quarterback situation got messy again just in time for Southeastern Conference play.

Second-year freshman Hank Brown made his second straight start but this one didn't survive past three first-half interceptions in Saturday's 24-14 loss to Arkansas.

Payton Thorne was much better coming out of halftime but it wasn't enough to bail the Tigers (2-2) out from a second turnover-plagued home loss already.

After all, Thorne was picked off four times two weeks ago in a loss to California. That leaves coach Hugh Freeze with another starting decision to make with No. 15 Oklahoma visiting next Saturday.

“I have no idea sitting here right now, but I’ll go back to work (Sunday) and I’ll be as locked in as I’ve ever been to try to get it fixed,” Freeze said.

He made the priority clear: “We've got to find a guy that won't throw it to the other team and we've got to find running backs that hold onto it."

Damari Alston fumbled into the end zone on a long run late in the second quarter for five total turnovers.

But quarterback remains the offensive Achilles' heel after Freeze used the offseason to upgrade the talent at receiver and other positions.

Brown threw four touchdown passes and no interceptions last week against New Mexico. This time he was 7-of-13 passing for just 72 yards with the interceptions.

“He did not play well in the first half and missed open guys and obviously threw the ball into coverage,” Freeze said. “We’re in the red zone again and he kind of double-clutches one and floats it over the middle.

“Obviously we’re not doing a very good job coaching quarterbacks right now.”

Thorne was 13 of 22 for 213 yards and touchdowns of 10 and 67 yards to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The second was on a fourth-and-2 play. Thorne was intercepted on a tipped pass.

“I thought Payton was pretty solid,” Freeze said. “He had one off a hand again that was picked but it was the right read.”

Thorne is a veteran who started for the Tigers last season and 26 games at Michigan State. Brown's only action last season came in the Music City Bowl after Thorne and the offense struggled.

Now, he's having to navigate more unfamiliar territory.

“It’s not easy. He’s a young guy. It’s his second year,” Thorne said. “I’m going to be talking about staying off his phone obviously. There’s going to be a lot of stuff out there. That stuff’s not important at the end of the day.”

Now the priority is finding answers with games against the Sooners and at No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Missouri looming.

“It’s just sickening that we can’t take care of the football on offense,” Freeze said. “I’ve got to get that fixed.”

John Zenor, The Associated Press