Auburn QB Payton Thorne says bettors asked him for money on Venmo after loss

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne revealed an interesting trend by Tigers fans amid the program's offensive troubles through two games this season.

Thorne, who committed five turnovers in a 21-14 loss to Cal in Week 2, said Auburn fans are requesting him money on Venmo after fans have lost sports bets on the Auburn quarterback. He revealed the requests during a Tuesday appearance on "The Next Round" podcast.

"They're definitely not sending cash," Thorne said in a Tuesday interview. "It's funny, when they lose money, they want the money back. But when they win money on a parlay, no one's ever sent me any of the money."

Auburn QB Payton Thorne says he has people 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗺𝗼 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 🤣



Thorne says at the end of the day, “You have to go back to where your foundation is in your life and for me thats my Faith and my Family…” pic.twitter.com/Uh162e4qM6 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 10, 2024

The sentiment stems from Thorne speaking on how he deals with fans' criticism of his recent struggles.

"Everyone says just don't listen to it and all that and sometimes that's easier said than done because in today's world they come at you in all different angles," Thorne said. "You hear it verbally, and that's probably the least one, but just walking down the street you hear it sometimes.

"And then, obviously the social media, they hit you on Venmo, all types of stuff. You just have to block it out, you have to go back to where your foundation is in your life, and for me that's my faith and my family. Just doing that and then keeping the focus on what's next. Like I said, there's nothing we can do about Saturday, but I can handle today."

Thorne struggled against the Golden Bears, completing 14 of 27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions. He also rushed 15 times for 43 yards and a score, but also lost a fumble.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said redshirt freshman Hank Brown has received some reps this week at quarterback alongside Thorne, a four-year college starter in his second season at Auburn

"I expect them both to go about it the right way and go out and have a great week in practice. But again, I say now it's at a point where it can't just be the execution in practice that matters," Freeze said. "We are going to have to have that carry over into the game, which I have seen evidence of, but you also have times where you scratch your head and say what are we doing?

"It’s really hard to not play a young man, whether it’s Payton (Thorne) or whoever else it is, it’s really hard to not play a young man who consistently is the best performer in practice, over and over and over again. But sometimes adjustments have to be made, and I promise you we’re prepared. If that continues, we have to go another direction."

The former Michigan State transfer has completed 27 of 48 passes this season (56.3%) for 487 passing yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions. Thorne started every game for the Tigers last season and finished with 1,755 passing yards with 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while rushing for 515 yards and three scores.

