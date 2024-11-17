ATP Finals 2024: Final result, group schedule and standings, how to watch and format
The tennis season came to an end on Sunday as Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz to claim ATP Finals glory in Turin.
Carlos Alcaraz had been one of the favourites heading into the event but it was the world no1 who finished the year on a high on home soil with a straight-sets victory.
ATP Finals 2024 dates and venue
The ATP Finals ran this week from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy. Matches were played at the Inalpi Arena on indoor hard courts.
The final was played on Sunday, November 17.
How to watch the ATP Finals 2024
TV channel: The ATP Finals will be broadcast this week across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis channels.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
ATP Finals 2024 format
The eight players qualified for the ATP Finals were split into two groups of four.
After each player has played the other three in their group, the top two progressed through to the semi-finals. The winner of Group A faced the runner-up of Group B
All matches this week are best-of-three sets.
ATP Finals 2024 schedule
Final
(all times GMT)
Sunday November 17
Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 Alexander Zverev
ATP Finals 2024 standings and results
Semi-finals
Saturday November 16
Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-2 Casper Ruud
Taylor Fritz 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) Alexander Zverev
Group A
Sunday November 10
Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 Alex de Minaur
Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 Daniil Medvedev
Tuesday November 12
Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 Alex de Minaur
Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 Taylor Fritz
Thursday November 14
Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 Daniil Medvedev
Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-4 6-3 Alex de Minaur
Position
Player
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
1
Jannik Sinner
3
3
0
6-0
2
Taylor Fritz
3
2
1
4-3
3
Daniil Medvedev
3
1
2
2-4
4
Alex de Minaur
3
0
3
1-6
Group B
(all times GMT)
Monday November 11
Casper Ruud 6-1 7-5 Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-4 Andrey Rublev
Wednesday November 13
Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 7-6 (10-8) Andrey Rublev
Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 Casper Ruud
Friday November 15
Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz
Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev (7:30pm)
Position
Player
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
1
Alexander Zverev
3
3
0
6-0
2
Casper Ruud
2
1
1
2-2
3
Carlos Alcaraz
3
1
2
2-4
4
Andrey Rublev
2
0
2
0-4