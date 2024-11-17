ATP Finals 2024: Final result, group schedule and standings, how to watch and format

The tennis season came to an end on Sunday as Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz to claim ATP Finals glory in Turin.

Carlos Alcaraz had been one of the favourites heading into the event but it was the world no1 who finished the year on a high on home soil with a straight-sets victory.

ATP Finals 2024 dates and venue

The ATP Finals ran this week from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy. Matches were played at the Inalpi Arena on indoor hard courts.

The final was played on Sunday, November 17.

Novak Djokovic did not get the chance to defend his ATP Finals crown due to injury (Getty Images)

How to watch the ATP Finals 2024

TV channel: The ATP Finals will be broadcast this week across the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis channels.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

ATP Finals 2024 format

The eight players qualified for the ATP Finals were split into two groups of four.

After each player has played the other three in their group, the top two progressed through to the semi-finals. The winner of Group A faced the runner-up of Group B

All matches this week are best-of-three sets.

(Getty Images)

ATP Finals 2024 schedule

Final

(all times GMT)

Sunday November 17

Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 Alexander Zverev

ATP Finals 2024 standings and results

Semi-finals

Saturday November 16

Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-2 Casper Ruud

Taylor Fritz 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-3) Alexander Zverev

Group A

Sunday November 10

Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 Daniil Medvedev

Tuesday November 12

Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 Alex de Minaur

Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 Taylor Fritz

Thursday November 14

Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-4 6-3 Alex de Minaur

Position Player Matches Won Lost Sets 1 Jannik Sinner 3 3 0 6-0 2 Taylor Fritz 3 2 1 4-3 3 Daniil Medvedev 3 1 2 2-4 4 Alex de Minaur 3 0 3 1-6

Group B

Monday November 11

Casper Ruud 6-1 7-5 Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-4 Andrey Rublev

Wednesday November 13

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 7-6 (10-8) Andrey Rublev

Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 Casper Ruud

Friday November 15

Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev (7:30pm)