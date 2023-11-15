ATP Finals 2023: Results, standings, schedule, format, players, groups, match times, prize money, TV channel

The ATP Finals began on Sunday as the men's tennis campaign comes to an exciting conclusion in Turin.

Iga Swiatek came out on top in the women's game at the WTA Finals, hammering Jessica Pegula in Cancun to seal the title, and now it's over to the men as Novak Djokovic looks to make history.

The world No1 won the ATP Finals for a sixth time last year, moving alongside Roger Federer at the top of the standings, but his pursuit of a seventh title was knocked back in a thrilling defeat to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz, as ever, appears to be the main obstacle in his way, even if he did fall to an opening defeat against Alexander Zverev, a two-time champion.

Hubert Hurkacz has been called up to replace Stefanos Tsitsipas after he pulled up injured on Tuesday during his second game.

Novak Djokovic lifted the title for a sixth time last year (Getty Images)

Date, start time and venue

The ATP Finals started on Sunday November 12, 2023 and will run for a week through to the final on Sunday November 19.

The Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy will host the action, having taken over from the O2 Arena in London in 2021.

ATP Finals draw

Singles

Green Group

Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Hubert Hurkacz (Injury replacement)

Holger Rune

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev

Alexander Zverev

Doubles

Green Group

Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek

Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni

Red Group

Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Rinky Hijikata & Jason Kubler

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the top two seeds in Turin (REUTERS)

ATP Finals format

The eight players will be split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group after everyone has played those three round-robin matches going through to the semi-finals.

The group winners face the player that finished second in the other group in the last four, before the final takes place the following day.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, as the top two seeds, are kept apart in the group stage. Seeds three and four, five and six, and seven and eight were paired up and drawn into different groups too.

All singles match are best of three-sets, while a match tie-break will be used when doubles matches go to a third set.

Latest results and standings

Singles (Green group)

Novak Djokovic bt. Holger Rune 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (1-7) 6-3

Jannik Sinner bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4

Holger Rune bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 (retired)

Jannik Sinner bt. Novak Djokovic 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2)

Pos Player Match W/L Set W/L Set W% Game W/L Game W% 1 Jannik Sinner 2-0 4-1 80% 32-26 55.17% 2 Holger Rune 1-1 3-2 60% 16-19 45.71% 3 Novak Djokovic 1-1 3-3 50% 37-36 50.68% 4 Hubert Hurkacz 0-0 - - - - 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 0-2 0-4 0% 8-12 40%

Singles (Red group)

Alexander Zverev bt. Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 6-3 6-4

Daniil Medvedev bt. Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz bt. Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-2

Daniil Medvedev bt Alexander Zverev 7-6 (9-7) 6-4

Pos Player Match W/L Set W/L Set W% Game W/L Game W% 1 Daniil Medvedev 2-0 4-0 100% 25-16 60.98% 2 Alexander Zverev 1-1 2-3 40% 28-27 50.91% 3 Carlos Alcaraz 1-1 3-2 60% 27-25 51.92% 4 Andrey Rublev 0-2 0-4 0% 13-25 34.21%

Doubles (Green group)

Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek bt. Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni 6-4 6-2

Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin 2-6 6-3 10-7

Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin bt. Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni 6-4 6-4

Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek 6-4 6-4

Pos Player Match W/L Set W/L Set W% Game W/L Game W% 1 Granollers & Zeballos 2-0 4-1 80% 21-17 55.26% 2 S. Gonzalez & Roger-Vasselin 1-1 3-2 60% 21-17 55.26% 3 Dodig & Krajicek 1-1 2-2 50% 20-18 52.63% 4 M. Gonzalez & Molteni 0-2 0-4 0% 14-24 36.84%

Doubles (Red group)

Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski bt. Jason Kubler & Rinky Hijikata 6-3 6-4

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt. Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna 6-3 6-4

Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna bt. Jason Kubler & Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-4

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury vs Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski 6-3 3-6 10-7

Pos Player Match W/L Set W/L Set W% Game W/L Game W% 1 Ram & Salisbury 2-0 4-1 80% 22-16 57.89% 2 Koolhof & Skupski 1-1 3-2 60% 21-17 55.26% 3 Ebden & Bopanna 1-1 2-2 50% 19-20 48.27% 4 Kubler & Hijikata 0-2 0-4 0% 15-24 38.46%

Prize money

Men’s singles

Alternates $152,500

Participation Fee $325,500*

Round-robin match win $390,000

Semi-final match win $1,105,000

Final win $2,201,000

Undefeated champion $4,801,500

* That participation fee is for three matches. Players will receive $162,750 for one match and $244,125 for playing two.

Men’s doubles (per pair)

Alternate $50,850

Participation Fee $132,000*

Round-robin match win $95,000

Semi-final match win $175,650

Final win $351,000

Undefeated champion $943,650

* Teams will receive $66,000 for one match and €99,000 for two matches.

Alexander Zverev is a two-time winner of the ATP Finals (Getty Images)

Full schedule

Sunday, November 12 – Singles and doubles group matches

Monday, November 13 – Singles and doubles group matches

Tuesday, November 14 – Singles and doubles group matches

Wednesday, November 15 – Singles and doubles group matches

Thursday, November 16 – Singles and doubles group matches

Friday, November 17 – Singles and doubles group matches

Saturday, November 18 – Singles and doubles semi-finals

Sunday, November 19 – Singles and doubles finals

Play will begin at 11am GMT each day for the early sessions and at 5:30pm for the evening sessions. The finals on Sunday, November 19 are set to start at 2pm.

Where to watch the ATP Finals

TV channel: The ATP Finals will be broadcast in the UK on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the action either on their website or through the app.