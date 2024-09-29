Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE! La Liga match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE!

Real head to the Metropolitano Stadium for the first Madrid derby of the season knowing that victory will take them just a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Carlo Anclelotti will have to do without Kylian Mbappe though, as the France superstar is sidelined due to a thigh injury he picked up during the 3-2 victory over Alaves on Tuesday.

Real have been in great form so far this season - unbeaten in nine games across all competitions with five straight victories. Ancelotti could play 4-4-2 against Atletico with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo up front, or stick with their usual 4-3-3 formation and spring a surprise by giving 18-year-old Endrick his first start. Eduardo Camavinga is available for the first time this campaign after returning from injury.

Atletico have had a similarly strong start to the season - unbeaten in eight games with five wins and three draws - with Diego Simeone able to choose from nearly a full squad against Real. Summer signings Robin le Normand and Conor Gallagher have settled into life at Atletico well, while forward recruits Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez are still finding their feet. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Atletico vs Real Madrid latest updated

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Wanda Metropolitano

How to watch: ITV4 and ITVX

Atletico Madrid team: Sorloth and Alvarez start

Real Madrid team: Vinicius and Rodrygo up front

Score prediction: Honours even in derby

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:13 , Jamie Dickenson

53 mins: Rodrygo has a half-chance after Carvajal played the ball into the Atletico box.

The home side clear but have invited some pressure at the start of this second half.

Atletico then get a gift of their own from Real, with Llorente’s shot blocked for a corner.

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:11 , Jamie Dickenson

51 mins: CHANCE! Rodrygo fires just over as Real work a neat set-piece to the Brazilian.

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:09 , Jamie Dickenson

49 mins: Vinicius Junior finds some space down the left wing, but he is smothered by Atletico’s defence.

Real have struggled to get their two strikers in the game so far this evening.

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:06 , Jamie Dickenson

46 mins: An early chance in the second half falls to Alvarez, but his snap-shot is blocked by Valverde.

Koke will bring some dynamism to Atletico’s midfield now.

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:04 , Jamie Dickenson

Koke is coming on for Atletico Madrid at the start of this second half, with Molina making way.

Real remain unchanged.

Atletico 0-0 Real

21:01 , Jamie Dickenson

Atletico’s best chance of the first half came through Julian Alvarez’s run, but his shot was parried by Courtois.

Real have had a few chances through Valverde and Bellingham, but in truth neither side have been that close to opening the scoring.

(Getty Images)

HT: Atletico 0-0 Real

20:49 , Jamie Dickenson

45 mins: Sorloth offers a tame header at goal which Courtois gathers.

It’s been a tight first half with few chances for either side, but maybe things will come alive after the break.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:45 , Jamie Dickenson

43 mins: Sorloth makes the wrong choice with Alvarez in acres of space on the left but the striker goes down the right flank and allows Real to intercept.

20:43 , Jamie Dickenson

41 mins: Griezmann floats in a cross, but Militao heads away.

Vinicius then almost finds Rodrygo, but his through ball goes all the way to Oblak in goal.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:42 , Jamie Dickenson

39 mins: Griezmann and De Paul link up well, but De Paul’s cross is gathered by Courtois.

Real are controlling the game at the moment, with Atletico resorting to breaks.

Modric finds himself in the book after one too many late challenges on Gallagher.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:38 , Jamie Dickenson

36 mins: Bellingham has his first shot of the evening, but he can’t beat Oblak.

The Atletico keeper then nearly loses possession to Vinicius in a dangerous place, but just manages to nick it past him.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:37 , Jamie Dickenson

34 mins: Dani Carvajal shoulder barges Julian Alvarez but gets away with it as the ball rolls out of play.

We are still waiting for the first clear-cut chance of the game for either side.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:33 , Jamie Dickenson

30 mins: Griezmann wins a free-kick after being bundled over by Militao.

Things threaten to boil over after Rodrigo de Paul trips Mendy, but the ref keeps a lid on things.

Vinicius Junior is starting to wind up the home crowd by going down easily, but the ref doesn’t buy it.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:29 , Jamie Dickenson

26 mins: Vinicius Junior wins a free-kick after nutmegging Gallagher and gets brought down by Llorente.

Valverde stands over the ball and hits one from way out and it only just whistles wide of the post.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:27 , Jamie Dickenson

24 mins: Atletico force Real into a mistake as they try to play the ball out from defence.

The hosts are happy to keep the ball and play a waiting game as they look for an opener, with the visitors largely playing on the break.

Griezmann gets a shot off from range, but Real block it.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:22 , Jamie Dickenson

20 mins: Bellingham finds some space on the left flank, but can’t pick out a team-mate with his cross.

It’s a pretty even game so far, perhaps just lacking that bit of quality in the final third from both sides.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:20 , Jamie Dickenson

18 mins: Valverde lets fly from outside the box with a great effort, but Oblak is equal to it.

The keeper lets out a shout at his defence for allowing the Real midfielder to hit one from range.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:16

14 mins: Julian Alvarez has started the game out on the left flank, with Griezmann playing closest to centre-forward Sorloth.

Atletico are happy to go long and let Sorloth battle Real’s defenders, with Modric giving away another foul to Gallagher.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:14 , Jamie Dickenson

12 mins: Carvajal finds Modric, but Marcos Llorente shepherds the ball out for a corner.

Rodrygo tries to chase his own pass into the box but it comes to nothing.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:12 , Jamie Dickenson

09 mins: Atletico are starting to put together some passes of their own.

Sorloth keeps the ball high up the pitch, releasing Julian Alvarez who fires at Courtois.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:09

06 mins: Vinicius nearly pounces on a loose ball but Oblak intercepts.

We have an English element to the battle in midfield with Atletico’s Conor Gallagher up against Real’s Jude Bellingham.

Atletico 0-0 Real

20:06 , Jamie Dickenson

03 mins: Real have started well here passing the ball around nicely.

Vinicius Junior wins an early foul on the left flank, with Modric nearly finding Bellingham in the box as a result but Atletico clear.

The atmosphere is intense!

KICK-OFF

20:03 , Jamie Dickenson

We are underway in Madrid!

Players are out

20:00 , Jamie Dickenson

Both sets of players are out and we are just minutes away from kick-off here in Madrid...

'Pitbull' impresses for Atletico

19:49 , Jamie Dickenson

Conor Gallagher has already won over the Atletico Madrid fans and earned himself the nickname ‘Pitbull’.

Gallagher joined Atletico from boyhood club Chelsea in a £34m deal this summer and has scored two goals in six games so far.

Atletico boss Simeone is a big fan of the midfielder, saying: “I like him a lot. Gallagher has something that you can't buy: enthusiasm, passion, rhythm... wherever you put him, he has a work-rate, talent and aggression that will do us a lot of good."

Gallagher shone in the 3-0 win over Valencia, prompting pundit Julio Maldonado to say: “I was already convinced he's a great signing, and today he demonstrated why.

"If Simeone could design a footballer for the centre of the field, he would design a player like Gallagher. He recovers possession, works hard, he's physically tremendous and has a lot of intuition to support the attack."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona lose 100% start

19:39 , Jamie Dickenson

Barcelona gave both Real Madrid and Atletico a boost after dropping their first points of the season in a 4-2 defeat to Osasuna on Saturday night.

Two goals from Ante Budimir as well as strikes from Bryan Zaragoza and Abel Bretones checked the La Liga leaders, who found the net through Pau Victor and Lamine Yamal.

(Getty Images)

Last season's results

19:34 , Jamie Dickenson

Things are heating up in Madrid ahead of this first derby of the season.

Atletico won two of the four games between these two teams last season, with Real winning one and another ending in a draw.

(Getty Images)

Simeone makes two changes

19:25 , Jamie Dickenson

Diego Simeone has brought Rodrigo de Paul into his midfield alongside Connor Gallagher, with Koko dropping to the bench.

Julian Alvarez also gets the nod ahead of the manager’s son Giuliano Simeone in attack, featuring alongside Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth.

Ancelotti goes 4-4-2

19:17

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to utilise a 4-4-2 formation for Real Madrid’s trip to Atletico in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, with Luka Modric coming into the side.

Dani Carvajal returns at right-back to join a settled defence of Thibaut Courtois in goal, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at centre-back and Ferland Mendy left-back.

Modric joins Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing as a front two.

(Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid confirmed team

19:03 , Jamie Dickenson

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Reinildo; Gallagher, De Paul; Llorente, Griezmann, Alvarez, Sorloth.

Subs: Correa, Lino, Galan, Gomis, Witsel, Lemar, Lenglet, Musso, Koke, Riquelme, Serrano, G. Simeone.

Real Madrid confirmed team

19:01 , Jamie Dickenson

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Subs: Camavinga, Garcia, Fran Gonzalez, Arda Guler, Lunin, Endrick, Lucas Vasquez, Jacobo, Vallejo.

Sorloth to haunt Real again?

18:54 , Jamie Dickenson

Real Madrid will be wary of Alexander Sorloth after the Atletico striker scored four against them last season.

Sorloth scored all the goals in Villareal’s 4-4 draw with Real in May.

The 28-year-old joined Atletico for a fee of around £30million this summer, but has struggled to find hit feet scoring just once in eight games for his new side.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set

18:44

The Metropolitano Stadium is poised to host the first Madrid derby of the season this evening.

We are expecting to have confirmed team news from both sides in the next 15 or so minutes.

(Getty Images)

Mbappe missing

18:16 , Jamie Dickenson

Kylian Mbappe will have to wait for his first appearance in a Madrid derby after being ruled out with injury.

The Frenchman already has five La Liga goals to his name and has scored in each of his last four appearances, but he will not be involved at the Metropolitano Stadium as he battles a thigh injury.

A Real statement said: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg.”

No official timeline has been provided for Mbappe’s return, but reports suggest he is set to be sidelined for around three weeks.

Click here for the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match odds

18:05 , Jamie Dickenson

Atletico Madrid to win: 7/4

Draw: 9/4

Real Madrid to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:05 , Jamie Dickenson

Atletico Madrid wins: 59

Draws: 61

Real Madrid wins: 116

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction

18:05 , Jamie Dickenson

Atletico won two derbies last season, and are usually a formidable force in front of their own fans.

Real are used to spoiling their party though, but the absence of Mbappe may prove to be too much to secure the win this time.

2-2 draw.

Atletico Madrid team news

18:04 , Jamie Dickenson

Cesar Azpilicueta will miss the Madrid derby for Atletico after suffering a leg injury during the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.

Thomas Lemar is close to completing his comeback from a ruptured Achilles he suffered over a year ago, but he was not in the squad for the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Pablo Barrios is doubtful to face Real after picking up an injury during training with Spain’s Under-21s, while Borja Garces remains a long-term absentee.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news

17:54 , Jamie Dickenson

The big news heading into the game is the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury suffered in Real’s 3-2 win over Alaves on Tuesday night, in which he scored.

Teenage forward Endrick could fill his role up top, or Carlo Ancelotti may push Jude Bellingham further forward and slot Luka Modric into midfield. Eduardo Camavinga is available for his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz and David Alaba all remain sidelined.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

17:49 , Jamie Dickenson

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage through ITV4. Coverage starts at 7.30pm ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off time. Premier Sports 1 will also show the game, a subscription to which costs from £9.99 per month.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with an email subscription, will provide a live stream. Subscribers to Premier Sports can watch through the Premier Sports app.

Welcome!

17:47 , Jamie Dickenson

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe will miss this first Madrid derby of the season through injury as Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking to cut the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

Like Real, Atletico are also unbeaten so far this season and will be desperate to hand their local rivals a first league defeat in 40 games.

Stay with us for all the best build-up ahead of kick-off at the Metropolitano Stadium, which is scheduled for 8pm BST.