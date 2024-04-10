Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals continue tonight as two of the tournaments outsiders clash in the Spanish capital. Atletico host Dortmund at the Metropolitano Stadium looking to secure a positive result to take to Germany for next week’s second-leg tie, having edged out Inter Milan on penalties in a last-16 thriller after initially topping a group that contained Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic.

Diego Simeone’s side returned to the top four in LaLiga with a late win at Villarreal over the weekend and now meet a Dortmund team that eased past PSV Eindhoven in the first knockout round after pipping Paris Saint-Germain to first place in Group F. While they recently celebrated a win against an out-of-sorts Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker, it’s been a hugely disappointing domestic campaign otherwise for BVB, who currently sit fifth and 23 points off the title pace after a weekend loss at home to Stuttgart.

The winners of this quarter-final tie will play either Barcelona or PSG in the last four, with those two European heavyweights contesting their own first-leg showdown in Paris tonight. Follow Atletico vs Dortmund in the Champions League live below!

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund latest updates

Kick-off time: 8pm BST | Metropolitano Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports 2

Atletico Madrid team news: Memphis Depay injured

Borussia Dortmund team news: Emre Can should play

Score prediction

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund prediction

18:03 , George Flood

Both teams have raised their game for the big European nights this season, but a cagey first leg is likely the order of the day here.

A 1-1 draw.

(REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund team news

18:02 , George Flood

Dortmund remain without Memphis Depay’s Dutch team-mate Donyell Malen, who has not travelled to Madrid due to ongoing thigh issues.

Meanwhile, Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini may not play again this season due to knee ligament damage suffered on international duty last month.

Story continues

However, BVB boss Edin Terzic expects captain Emre Can to be fit to face Atletico following a bout of illness, with Felix Nmecha ready to start in midfield if he’s not.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is available again in Europe after being suspended against PSV Eindhoven in the last-16.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid team news

17:54 , George Flood

Atletico have been hit tonight by the absence of Memphis Depay, who will not be involved after suffering a muscle injury that is expected to keep the Dutch forward sidelined for at least three weeks.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should lead the line this evening.

French midfielder Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee for the hosts after rupturing his Achilles tendon earlier in the season.

Diego Simeone also has doubts over versatile defender Mario Hermoso ahead of the visit of Dortmund to Madrid.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup: Oblak; Lino, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Morata, Griezmann

(REUTERS)

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund

17:49 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Welcome to Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund live coverage

17:47 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 Champions League quarter-finals.

Two of the tournament’s outsiders lock horns at the Metropolitano Stadium in tonight’s first-leg tie as we hope for a repeat of last night’s thriller between rivals Real and Manchester City in the Spanish capital.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates throughout the evening.