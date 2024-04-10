Atletico vs Dortmund: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Two teams whose European performances have far outstripped their domestic efforts this term will meet for a place in the Champions League semi-finals, with Atletico Madrid hosting Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s first leg.

Dortmund topped a tough group before ousting PSV Eindhoven in the last-16 but their five-game winning run was ended with a home defeat by Stuttgart at the weekend, leaving them outside the Bundesliga top four.

Atletico, meanwhile, produced a typically gutsy display to knock Inter Milan out on penalties to reach this stage.

But Diego Simeone’s side have lost six of their last 12 in all competitions and relied on a late winner to down Villarreal last time out, returning to the top four in LaLiga.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid will host the match.

Antoine Griezmann will hope to lead Atletico Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals (REUTERS)

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Mario Hermoso is a major doubt for Atleti with Thomas Lemar and Memphis Depay ruled out.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should get the nod to start up front, while Simeone’s big call comes between Pablo Barrios and Nahuel Molina as he ponders whether Marcos Llorente will play at right wing-back or central midfield.

Dortmund won’t welcome Donyell Malen back from a thigh issue as he didn’t travel with the team to Madrid. Sebastien Haller will hope to come into an attack which failed to score at the weekend.

Ramy Bensebaini is out with a knee injury, while Emre Can should play after a bout of illness.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Both teams have raised their game for the big European nights but a cagey first leg is likely the order of the day.

Story continues

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Atletico Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Borussia Dortmund wins: 2

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund latest odds

Atletico Madrid to win: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Borussia Dortmund to win: 18/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).