Atletico Madrid in talks to sign leading defensive target, clubs currently €10m apart in valuation

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt in the transfer market. Talks are ongoing with Real Sociedad over a deal for Robin Le Normand, but he isn’t the only defensive target that Los Colchoneros are pursuing.

🚨 BREAKING: Fenerbahçe and Atletico Madrid are close to reaching an agreement for Çağlar Söyüncü’s transfer! [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/6R6ruF6OBV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 28, 2024

Atleti also have David Hancko high on their shortlist, and according to Marca, they have been holding discussions with Feyenoord in recent days. They are prepared to pay €25m for the Slovakian international, currently at Euro 2024, although that is not enough for the Eredivisie giants, who want €35m.

Hancko is very interested in a move to Atleti, which puts them at an advantage in the negotiations with Feyenoord. The club are unwilling to go much higher than the €25m proposed, especially as there will already be a large outlay for the impending signing of Le Normand.

Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances of getting a deal for Hancko done in the coming weeks. With him and Le Normand, it would be an outstanding start to the summer.