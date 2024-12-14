Atletico Madrid Eye Double Swoop for Liverpool’s Nunez and Tsimikas

Darwin Núñez and Kostas Tsimikas: Atletico Madrid Circle as Liverpool Contemplate Change

Liverpool are navigating a period of transition under Arne Slot, and two prominent names—Darwin Núñez and Kostas Tsimikas—are reportedly on Atletico Madrid’s radar. According to Sports Illustrated, Diego Simeone is an admirer of the duo, raising questions about their future at Anfield. For Núñez, once hailed as the club’s marquee signing, this development signals a crossroads in his Premier League journey.

Núñez: A Frustrating Enigma

Darwin Núñez arrived at Liverpool with immense expectations. Signed for a record-breaking £85m package from Benfica in 2022, the Uruguayan was seen as a key piece of Liverpool’s attacking future. Yet, inconsistency has plagued his tenure. Moments of brilliance have been offset by poor finishing and tactical naivety, leaving him out of favour under Arne Slot.

Photo: IMAGO

Despite his struggles, Núñez has found admirers abroad. Sports Illustrated notes that Atletico Madrid have sent scouts to watch him in action, notably during Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Girona. AC Milan, too, have reportedly joined the queue, sensing an opportunity to revitalise the striker’s career.

Jamie Carragher offered a blunt assessment on The Overlap, stating, “I’m not sure he’s here next year… He’s better than [Divock] Origi, but he’s more like a cult hero.” It’s a sentiment reflective of Núñez’s time at Anfield—flashes of potential, but little consistency.

Tsimikas and the Left-Back Puzzle

Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, has been a reliable deputy to Andrew Robertson but has struggled to secure a consistent starting role. Simeone’s interest in the Greek international could appeal to Liverpool, particularly if they see an opportunity to reshape the squad. While not the headline-grabber Núñez is, Tsimikas represents a solid addition for Atletico as they aim to bolster their defensive options.

Arne Slot’s Stance on Núñez

Slot remains cautious in his appraisal of Núñez. During a recent press conference, he defended the striker’s overall contribution, saying, “For me, he has impact. He hasn’t scored the amount of goals he or we want, but he has impact in his work rate.” Slot added, “I made it clear to him he is not only judged on the goals he scored. Ideally, he scores more.”

Still, Núñez’s inability to deliver in key moments, such as his missed chances against Girona, remains a glaring concern. Slot acknowledged this, stating, “The last half an hour against Girona was not up to the standards, and that was due to the chances he missed.”

Photo: IMAGO

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Liverpool?

Should Liverpool decide to part ways with Núñez, a replacement will be imperative. While Diogo Jota remains the first-choice striker, his injury history raises questions about his reliability. Cody Gakpo has been used sparingly in the central role, with Luis Diaz also providing cover, but neither offers a long-term solution.

Liverpool’s interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brighton’s Joao Pedro indicates an aggressive approach in the transfer market. Reports suggest the club is prepared to invest significantly in January to reinforce its midfield and attack.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential sale of Darwin Nunez represents a bittersweet moment. His arrival carried significant promise, yet inconsistency has defined his Anfield career. Fans will recognise his passion and work ethic, but goals remain the currency of strikers, and Nunez has failed to deliver regularly.

Tsimikas, on the other hand, has been a reliable deputy for Robertson. Losing the Greek international may weaken the squad’s depth unless adequately replaced.

Slot’s approach to transfers inspires hope. If Nunez departs, fans will expect a marquee signing capable of delivering in critical moments. As Liverpool strive to reclaim domestic and European dominance, the club’s decisions in January and the summer will be pivotal to the next phase of Slot’s tenure.