Atletico Madrid closing in on on deal for Spain international

Atletico Madrid are moving closer to a deal with Real Sociedad for defender Robin Le Normand, according to reports out of the capital.

The player and his family are already planning their life in Madrid, say Marca, who also believe the deal could be done in the coming days. Real Sociedad are demanding €40m for the 27-year-old, while Atletico want to keep the fee closer to €30m.

🚨 Robin Le Normand will play as a starting right center-back for Atlético Madrid, and will compete with Cesar Azpilicueta for the spot. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 11, 2024

On the other hand, Diario AS say that the deal is not close to being done, and is moving much slower than other sources say. Their information is that La Real will not budge from their €40m valuation of their centre-back, while Atletico continue to push, there have been no real advances lately. The Txuri-Urdin were in England this week to continue talks over Sergi Gomez with Manchester City. Nonetheless, they do say that all parties are under the impression he will play at the Metropolitano next season.

Le Normand is set to be the first stone in the rebuilding of the Atletico defence, with Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso leaving this summer. Reliable, good in the air, strong, and decent on the ball, Diego Simeone will feel that in the right structure, he can be a top quality defender. He would be the first centre-back they have invested good money in since Hermoso in 2019.