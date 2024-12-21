Atletico Madrid ace shares thoughts on missing Yamal in Barcelona clash – ‘Hope he recovers soon’

Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios has expressed his thoughts about the upcoming match against Barcelona, highlighting that while Barcelona’s star player Lamine Yamal will miss the game, he doesn’t feel happy about it.

This highly anticipated clash between the two teams will play a significant role in deciding who will sit at the top of the La Liga standings, and Barrios acknowledges the challenge Barcelona poses, even without Yamal.

Speaking to SER, the 21-year-old midfielder shared his views on the current state of both teams. He reflected on how Atletico Madrid’s season started with doubts surrounding their form, much like Barcelona faced earlier in the campaign.

Assessing Barcelona

Despite a few recent setbacks for Barcelona, Barrios was quick to praise their squad, describing them as having a fantastic team.

“Well, that’s what happened to us at the beginning, but on the contrary. In the beginning, they said we had doubts and look how they were doing, they were playing incredible.”

He mentioned that although Barcelona hasn’t managed to secure victories in their last few games, they still possess outstanding players, making them a difficult opponent to face.

“The truth is that they have a great team and although they have not managed to win in recent matches, they have great players and it will be a very difficult match,” he added.

Lamine Yamal’s absence

When asked about Lamine Yamal’s absence from the upcoming match, Barrios emphasized his empathy for the young player.

He acknowledged how tough it can be for players, especially young ones, to be sidelined.

As a player himself, Barrios knows the frustration of not being able to take the field. He wished Yamal a speedy recovery, showing a sense of solidarity despite being rivals on the pitch.

“Well… no. I think that for him, I know what it is to be out of the field, it is very complicated. We are young, we always want to play. I wish him the best and that he recovers soon,” he explained.

Atletico will challenge for the title

On the topic of Atletico Madrid’s ambitions for the season, Barrios said his team can challenge Barcelona for the title.

He reflected on his earlier statements made at the beginning of the season, during a time when things weren’t going well for Atletico.

“I said it at the beginning of the season when things didn’t work out. I said that we had a great team with the people who were coming and those who were here, but this is long, we have to go little by little, game by game.

Overall, while Barrios expressed respect for Barcelona, he remains focused on Atletico’s ambitions, confident that they can compete for La Liga this season.