Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos concede 95th-minute equaliser

Real Madrid were denied victory at rivals Atletico Madrid after conceding in the 95th minute of Sunday's La Liga encounter.

A tight and tense game so nearly swung the way of Los Blancos, who took the lead midway through the second half before being pegged back deep into stoppage time.

The match was temporarily suspended during the second half due to crowd trouble among ultras in the home end, but the visitors were able to block out the noise and take home the three points.

Both sides at least closed the gap on league leaders Barcelona, who were beaten 4-2 by Osasuna on Saturday.

How the game unfolded

Thibaut Courtois was forced into a tenth-minute save when Alexander Sorloth held play up for Julian Alvarez, who scampered past Antonio Rudiger before being denied by the big Belgian at the near post.

Opposite number Jan Oblak had to be alert soon after when Federico Valverde let fly from distance, with the Slovenian throwing up an arm to push his shot to safety.

The visitors were having a hard time getting their attackers into the game but were afforded a rare sight of goal when Jude Bellingham had a second or so to set himself on the edge of the box, but Oblak was equal to that strike as well.

In the second half, Madrid went closer when a well-worked corner routine led to Rodrygo having a free shot from 20 yards, only for his strike to whistle over.

And just after the hour mark, Atletico conceded their first home goal of the new La Liga season. A clever free-kick saw Luka Modric play wide to Vinicius Junior, whose cross over the defence found Eder Militao, and his half-volley deflected in off the knee of Marcos Llorente.

Play was suspended in the 69th minute after Atletico supporters behind Courtois' goals launched missiles onto the pitch, with the game resuming just over 15 minutes later.

The first chance after play restarted came when Vinicius ran with pace at the Atletico backline and unleashed a fierce shot towards the bottom corner. Once more, Oblak came to the hosts' rescue.

Down the other end, Samuel Lino twisted outside Dani Carvajal and Militao before firing at goal, with Courtois stretching upwards to thwart his attempt.

Endrick nearly marked his first Madrid derby with a fabulous drive from 25 yards, only for the ball to drift outside the near post.

Atletico thought they had grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser when Angel Correa bundled the ball past Courtois, with the goal initially chalked off for offside. However, after a VAR check with the semi-automated offside decision system, the strike was allowed to stand to send the Civitas Metropolitano into delirium.

Llorente was sent off for a terrible challenge on Fran Garcia shortly after, but Madrid did not have enough time to make that one-man advantage count and the spoils were shared.

Real Madrid player ratings (4-3-1-2)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - 6/10 - Gave stick to the fans who used to sing his name after Militao's opener, which then saw Atletico supporters hurl missiles at him. Otherwise made a couple of fine saves late in the day before being rounded by Correa.

RB: Dani Carvajal - 6/10 - The dark-arts master was at it again when derby newcomer Julian Alvarez was playing down Atletico's left. Often marauded into the opposing penalty area to try and pop up with a goal.

CB: Eder Militao - 7/10 - A little nervous when in possession and under pressure, but those jangled nerves were evaporated when he lashed one home beyond Oblak. Couldn't quite get to Correa before he stabbed the ball in for the equaliser.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - 6/10 - Wasn't afraid to go to war for Madrid when trying to make space on set pieces. Slightly more composed on the ball than his centre-back partner.

LB: Ferland Mendy - 6/10 - One of Mendy's quieter games, but perhaps that speaks volumes to how little he was really troubled by Atletico's right-hand side.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10 - One of the calmer and more collected heads when Atletico were doing their best to rattle Madrid with their aggressive hassling.

CM: Federico Valverde - 6/10 - Popped up here and there with the odd switch of play or drive from distance. Needed in the midfield in order to match Atletico's energy.

CM: Luka Modric - 6/10 - The veteran's aging legs looked noticeable at times, but he still had the intelligence and awareness to spot the free Vinicius leading to the all-decisive goal.

AM: Jude Bellingham - 6/10 - Drifted all over the midfield to progress the ball and drag Madrid out of trouble. Didn't have too much of a say in the final third, however.

CF: Rodrygo - 6/10 - The penchant of Madrid's players to cluster down the left channel meant Rodrygo often had free space to operate on his side. Alas, he couldn't come up with a goal this time.

CF: Vinicius Junior - 7/10 - It's incredible that despite all the attention leading to the derby being centred on the vile racist attacks some Atletico ultras were planning to carry out against Vinicius, he managed to block out the noise and even demanded to take the game into his own hands. Rewarded for his endeavours with the assist for Militao.

SUB: Lucas Vazquez (86' for Modric) - N/A

SUB: Endrick (87' for Endrick) - N/A

SUB: Fran Garcia (90' for Rodrygo) - N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran Gonzalez (GK), Jesus Vallejo, Jacobo Ramon, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler

Manager

Carlo Ancelotti - 6/10 - Madrid weren't glamorous or all-conquering, and in the end that proved to be their downfall. The one-goal advantage just wasn't enough given the pressure they were put under by Atletico.