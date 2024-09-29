Atletico 1-1 Real Madrid: Correa cancels out Militao opener as match delayed due to fan trouble

(AFP via Getty Images)

Angel Correa bundled home a stoppage-time equaliser to secure Atletico a 1-1 draw against city rivals Real in a fiesty Madrid derby.

Eder Militao’s well-taken strike had looked set to land Real an away win after the match was delayed due to crowd trouble.

However, substitute Correa forced his way into the Real box and scored to send the home supporters wild.

The referee had suspended play and took both sets of players off the pitch for a significant delay, but play eventually resumed at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Julian Alvarez had the first chance of the game, skipping down the left flank and firing his shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Real had to resort to long-range efforts in the first half, with Federico Valverde forcing a solid save from Jan Oblak.

Valverde had another attempt from distance from a free-kick, while Jude Bellingham’s shot was well saved.

Madrid went ahead in the second half when Militao scored a superb goal from a Vinicius Junior cross.

Quick thinking from Luka Modric released the Brazilian, whose ball to Militao was controlled and finished like a seasoned striker.

The match was then delayed after the home supporters started throwing items such as lighters on the pitch.

Atletico’s players remonstrated with fans, with Diego Simeone even gesturing for people to calm down.

The home side chased the game after play resumed and were rewarded when Correa found the net deep into stoppage time.

Marcos Llorente saw red in the final stages after a hefty challenge, but Atletico were the ones celebrating at full-time.