--Atlantic Update

(NB-Shediac-Triple-Fatal)

Three people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Shediac, New Brunswick.

R-C-M-P say the three were travelling in a vehicle on Friday morning when it veered off Highway 132, plunged down a 30-metre embankment and flipped on its roof.

Police say the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Mounties say the victims are a 54-year-old man from Indian Island First Nation, a 51-year-old man from Upper Rexton and a 25-year-old woman from Halifax.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NS-Trudeau-Black-Community)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with leaders of Nova Scotia's Black community on Saturday.

At the conclusion of a two-day swing through the province, Trudeau took part in a private meeting with about a dozen people at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, northeast of Halifax.

Just before the meeting began, Trudeau spoke briefly about the "particular challenges" facing the African Canadian community when it comes to health care.

He also spoke about his government's new pharmacare plan and its dental insurance plan.

Sharon Davis-Murdoch, executive director of the Health Association of African Canadians, told Trudeau it was time to draft a ten-year national plan on improving the health of African Canadians.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(New-Warship-Name)

The Royal Canadian Navy's fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship has a new name.

An official naming ceremony was held yesterday in Halifax for the future H-M-C-S Frederick Rolette.

Lieutenant Frederick Rolette was born in Quebec City, but he distinguished himself as a naval officer during the War of 1812 when he was serving with the Provincial Marine of Upper Canada, which is now Ontario.

When word of the outbreak of war reached his post in Amherstburg, Ontario, on July 3rd, 1812, the commander of the brig, General Hunter, quickly captured the American vessel Cuyahoga before the crew members were aware their country had declared war on Britain.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NL-Fishery-Union-Boss)

The president of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union in Newfoundland and Labrador is retiring.

Greg Pretty says he won't be running for re-election as president of the union, which represents nearly 15-thousand people —most of them employed in the fishing industry.

Pretty served as president for the past 16 months, and he says his last day with the union will be November 19th.

Nominations for a new president are now open.

(VOCM)

---

(NB-Teachers-Retire)

The New Brunswick Teachers' Association is warning about a looming shortage of teachers in the province's anglophone school system.

The union says more than one-thousand teachers are expected to retire in the next five years.

That's a big chunk of the 65-hundred unionized teachers now on the job.

The province is working on a recruitment and retention strategy, but the union says the system is already straining because of a lack of resources.

(CBC News)

---

(Atlantic Update by The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press