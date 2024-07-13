Atlanta takes on Seattle, aims to halt 6-game slide

Atlanta Dream (7-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (15-8, 7-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream aims to stop its six-game slide with a victory against Seattle Storm.

The Storm have gone 10-3 at home. Seattle is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dream are 4-7 on the road. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

Seattle scores 84.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 81.0 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Seattle gives up.

The Storm and Dream face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Storm.

Tina Charles is averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dream: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press