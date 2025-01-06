Atlanta plays Utah, aims to stop road losing streak

Atlanta Hawks (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (9-25, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Hawks face Utah.

The Jazz have gone 2-12 at home. Utah allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 118.4 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.8%.

The Hawks are 8-11 on the road. Atlanta is eighth in the league with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 3.3.

The Jazz are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 117.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 118.4 the Jazz allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jazz.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Keyonte George: out (heel), John Collins: out (personal), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (plantar ), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Lauri Markkanen: out (back).

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr.: out (hand), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (leg), Jalen Johnson: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press