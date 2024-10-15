Atlanta to host Super Bowl 62 in 2028, its fourth time hosting the event

Super Bowl 62 is headed to Atlanta.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Atlanta will host Super Bowl 62 in 2028. The NFL’s signature game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Super Bowl 62 in 2028.

Super Bowl 62 will mark the fourth time Atlanta’s hosted the event and the second time the championship games been held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The downtown Atlanta stadium most recently hosted Super Bowl 53 in 2019.

“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”

This season’s Super Bowl 59 will be held in New Orleans. Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium is the site of Super Bowl 60 and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl 61 in 2027.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta to host Super Bowl 62 in 2028