Atlanta faces conference rival Boston

Boston Celtics (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 15.8 second-chance points and 33.3 bench points last season.

Boston finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics averaged 120.6 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Jaylen Brown: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press