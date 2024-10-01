Atlanta Braves and New York Mets players celebrate clinching playoff spots together

When you both made the MLB playoffs, why not celebrate?

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets entered the day fighting for their playoff lives, each needing just one win in Monday's doubleheader to clinch a wild card spot − or the Arizona Diamondbacks would get in. The Mets won a thriller in the first game and the Braves pitched a shutout for both teams to get in the postseason.

After the doubleheader concluded, each team went back to their locker rooms and celebrated making the playoffs. The two squads are long NL East rivals, but since they were both in the same stadium, they put competition aside and made sure to congratulate one another.

Mets and Braves players went onto the field at Truist Park and were all smiles as they took pictures and exchanged hugs.

Members of the Mets and Braves join up on the field to congratulate each other on making the postseason pic.twitter.com/FISi2s42Vn — SNY (@SNYtv) September 30, 2024

It's nice to see rivals be friends, even if they have a flight to catch.

The Braves will head to San Diego to face the Padres in the wild-card round, while the Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers. Both best-of-three series will begin on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch: Mets and Braves celebrate clinching postseason spots together