Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (10-5, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-12, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-2, 16.43 ERA, 3.91 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -115, Astros -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 4-7 in home games and 6-12 overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .346.

Atlanta has a 6-3 record on the road and a 10-5 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .364 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has five home runs, nine walks and seven RBI while hitting .403 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13-for-42 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with seven home runs while slugging .746. Matt Olson is 13-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 7-3, .302 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press