Atlético Madrid on verge of permanent deal for Barcelona star

Atlético Madrid are closing on the permanent signing of Barcelona star Clément Lenglet.

That’s according to Eduardo Burgos of Diario AS, who has this weekend provided a fresh insight into developments behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

Defender Lenglet of course sealed a fresh departure from Barcelona this past summer.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Hansi Flick and co, the Frenchman went on to pen terms with the aforementioned Atlético, on loan for the duration of the campaign.

And, in the time since, Lenglet has gone on to rebuild his reputation in impressive fashion.

After a shaky start to life in Madrid, hampered by fitness problems, recent weeks have seen the 29-year-old establish himself as an important figure in Diego Simeone’s backline.

All told, Lenglet has been afforded 13 starts across all competitions, chipping in with a pair of goals along the way.

And such endeavours, as alluded to above, have evidently not gone at all unappreciated on the part of those in the boardroom at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As per a report from Eduardo Burgos, Atlético are all set to make Lenglet’s signing permanent.

Negotiations with Barcelona have reached an advanced point, with only minor details remaining to be sorted before the stopper makes his move to Madrid full-time during the January window.

🚨🇫🇷 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is about to finalize the signing of Clément Lenglet from Barcelona for January.



Sources close to the deal indicate that only minor details remain to be discussed.



The plan is to secure him in this transfer window. Everything is ready.@edu17burgos pic.twitter.com/NmNmZyF1OH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 10, 2025

